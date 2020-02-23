Ahead of Trump’s visit, airlines asks flyers to reach Ahmedabad airport early

india

Updated: Feb 23, 2020 16:48 IST

Three airlines, including Vistara, IndiGo and SpiceJet, have asked their passengers travelling from Ahmedabad to arrive early at the airport on Monday in the view US president Donald Trump’s arrival in the city, ANI reported on Sunday.

Vistara, IndiGo and SpiceJet have an issued an advisory to passengers to reach the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport ahead of time as they expect traffic congestion from 8am to 4pm on Monday, according to the news agency.

Before this, the Ahmedabad airport’s director had also issued a similar advisory, asking passengers to reach at least three hours ahead of scheduled departure time in the view of the tight security measures put in place for Trump’s arrival.

“Passengers to carry hard copies of their flight itinerary based on which police authorities to facilitate their journey to the airport,” Manoj Gangal was quoted as saying by ANI.

Gangal also said that all flights arriving at and leaving the Ahmedabad airport will operate on schedule on February 24.

All airport employees will have to go through security checks by police authorities, Gangal said.

“Airport employees will be facilitated by the police authorities for travelling, based on their Aerodrome Entry Permits (AEPs)”.

Air force One—the plane that carries the US president—will touch down at Ahmedabad airport on Monday at around noon and Trump will then embark on a 22-km long roadshow with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Prime Minister will be at the airport to welcome him.