‘Don’t do politics': Jaishankar to Cong leader over Kannadigas in Sudan

External affairs minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on Tuesday hit out at senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah's claim of 31 people from Karnataka being stranded in civil war-hit Sudan.

External affairs minister S Jaishankar. (ANI)

“Simply appalled at your tweet! There are lives at stake; don’t do politics. Since the fighting started on April 14th, the Embassy of India in Khartoum has been continuously in touch with most Indian Nationals and PIOs in Sudan”, the minister tweeted.

“Their details and locations cannot be made public for security reasons. Their movement is constrained by fierce fighting that is ongoing. Plans regarding them have to take into account a very complicated security scenario. The Embassy is in constant touch with the Ministry in that regard”, he added. “It is grossly irresponsible of you to politicize their situation. No electoral goal justifies endangering Indians abroad”, the minister added.Earlier, the former Karnataka chief minister in a tweet had claimed that 31 members of the Hakki Pikki tribe were stranded in Sudan. Siddaramaiah urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, home minister Amit Shah, external affairs minister S Jaishankar and Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai to ensure their safe return.“Hakki Pikkis in Sudan are left stranded without food since the last few days & the govt is yet to initiate action to bring them back. @BJP4India govt should immediately open diplomatic discussions & reach out to international agencies to ensure the well-being of Hakki Pikkis”, the Congress leader added.“It is also unfortunate to know that we have lost one Indian & 60 others in the ongoing civil war in Sudan. My deepest condolences to their families and pray for the peace in the region”, he added.

An Indian national named Albert Augestine had died after being hit by a stray bullet amid army-paramilitary clashes in Sudan. He was working for the Dal Group Company in the African country.

As of now, Sudan's rival commanders have agreed to a 24-hour ceasefire after pressure from US secretary of state Antony Blinken over deadly fighting that has engulfed the capital city of Khartoum, Reuters reported.

The conflict between Sudan's armed ruling factions broke out four days ago and has killed at least 185 people across the country, triggering what the United Nations has described as a catastrophic humanitarian crisis, including the near collapse of the health system.

