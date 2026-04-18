‘Don’t fear AI, use it carefully and consciously', says CJI Surya Kant

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Saturday urged judicial officers to not be afraid of AI, instead he cautioned that the adoption of technology in the judiciary must be accompanied by a clear and conscious understanding of its inherent limitations.

CJI Surya Kant speaks at the event. (HT Photo)(File/HT_PRINT)

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The CJI was speaking at the 22nd biennial state-level conference of judicial officers, themed 'Reimagining the Judiciary in the Era of Artificial Intelligence', organised by the Karnataka State Judicial Officers Association, where he asserted that technology must remain an aid, not a substitute.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Supreme Court judges B V Nagarathna and Aravind Kumar, and Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court, Vibhu Bakhru, among others, were also present at the event.

He added that AI should be integrated into the judicial process in a balanced way—using it to improve efficiency while safeguarding human judgment, experience, and constitutional values at the core of justice.

"I would also like to add that you should not be afraid of AI. What do you do when a case involving very complicated facts and complex questions of law is placed before you? You apply more thought, spend more time, exercise greater patience, and feel a sense of satisfaction when you decide such a case," Justice Kant said.

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{{^usCountry}} "The same will happen with AI tools when we begin using them carefully and consciously, ensuring that the judge within you remains independent and is not influenced by these technical tools," he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The same will happen with AI tools when we begin using them carefully and consciously, ensuring that the judge within you remains independent and is not influenced by these technical tools," he added. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The chief justice said that while the emergence of AI presents both significant opportunities and serious challenges for the judiciary, it has the potential to enhance efficiency in meaningful ways-by assisting in legal research, streamlining case management, organising large volumes of data, and reducing administrative burdens that often consume valuable judicial time. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The chief justice said that while the emergence of AI presents both significant opportunities and serious challenges for the judiciary, it has the potential to enhance efficiency in meaningful ways-by assisting in legal research, streamlining case management, organising large volumes of data, and reducing administrative burdens that often consume valuable judicial time. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "With structured and targeted training, judicial officers can effectively harness these tools to improve productivity and ensure that greater time and attention are devoted to the core function of adjudication," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "With structured and targeted training, judicial officers can effectively harness these tools to improve productivity and ensure that greater time and attention are devoted to the core function of adjudication," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "AI operates on patterns, algorithms, and existing datasets; it does not possess judgment in the human sense, nor can it engage with the ethical, social, and moral dimensions that frequently underpin judicial decision-making," Justice Kant said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "AI operates on patterns, algorithms, and existing datasets; it does not possess judgment in the human sense, nor can it engage with the ethical, social, and moral dimensions that frequently underpin judicial decision-making," Justice Kant said. {{/usCountry}}

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"The process of judging is not merely analytical-it is also reflective, contextual, and guided by constitutional values. An over-reliance on AI tools risks reducing this nuanced exercise to a mechanical output, thereby diluting the depth, independence, and integrity of judicial reasoning," he said.

CJI voices concerns over AI use

Voicing concern over AI irregularities, he said there have been recent instances of fabricated precedents, incorrect citations, and entirely fictitious legal propositions being produced by AI platforms.

“These so-called 'hallucinations' are not minor technical lapses; they strike at the very foundation of the judicial process, which rests on accuracy, authenticity, and trust. If left unchecked, they have the potential to mislead, distort legal arguments, compromise the quality of adjudication, and misdirect outcomes.”

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Justice Kant also cautioned against the increasing misuse of AI tools to produce misleading pleadings, baseless claims, or submissions that appear convincing on the surface but lack substantive merit.

"Such practices not only burden the judicial system but also divert attention from genuine disputes that require urgent resolution. In an already strained system, this adds a layer of complexity that must be addressed seriously," he said.

Emphasising the role of judicial officers in this changing environment, the CJI stated, "Technology must be approached with discernment, not deference."

He stressed that any AI-generated material must be carefully examined and independently verified, adding, "The responsibility to ensure accuracy, authenticity, and fairness cannot be delegated to a machine. It remains an essential and non-negotiable component of judicial duty."

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He further underlined that, even as the system evolves, a core principle must be upheld—that justice is, and must always remain, a human endeavour.

"It is shaped by reasoning, guided by values, and enriched by experience, and no technological advancement can replicate the intuitive understanding and moral judgment at the core of judicial decision-making," he said.

According to the CJI, the future of the judiciary will depend on its ability to adapt while preserving its fundamental identity. This, he noted, calls for continuous learning, reflection, and a sustained commitment to excellence.

"We stand at a moment of transition, where the choices we make will define the trajectory of the judiciary for years to come. While our tools and methods may evolve, our fundamental responsibility remains unchanged—to deliver justice that is fair, accessible, and humane," he said.

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Pointing out that institutions periodically require self-reflection, the CJI observed that the time has come for the Indian judiciary to introspect.

"A time comes when it must pause—not out of hesitation, but out of responsibility," he added.

(With inputs from PTI)

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