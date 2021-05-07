'Don't force us to take coercive steps': SC to Centre on oxygen supply to Delhi

The Supreme Court on Friday pulled up the Centre after the Delhi government complained it didn't receive 700 MT of oxygen even after the court's orders. The top court cautioned the Centre and asserted that it has to give 700 MT of oxygen to Delhi every day till this order is reviewed or modified.

"Don't force us to take coercive steps. Tell your officers to comply with our order of 700 MT of oxygen every day," the Supreme Court told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta.

While hearing the matter, the apex court yesterday told the central government that Delhi must get at least 700 tonnes of oxygen every day to meet the needs of Covid-19 patients. "If nothing is to be hidden, let it come before the nation how allocation and distribution is done transparently by the Centre," the Supreme Court added.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has sought 700 tonnes of oxygen a day for the national capital. He said that "his administration won't let anyone die of oxygen shortage if it got the earmarked 700 tonnes of oxygen supply every day from the Centre."

"If we get an adequate supply of oxygen...700 tonnes, we will be able to set up 9,000-9,500 beds in Delhi. We will be able to create oxygen beds. I assure you that we will not let anyone die to a shortage of oxygen in Delhi," Kejriwal added.

Earlier on Wednesday, the top court recommended that the Centre should look to Mumbai and take note from the Bombay Municipal Corporation (BMC) as it had done a good job in managing oxygen supplies. "The Bombay Municipal Corporation has done some remarkable work and not disrespecting Delhi but we can maybe see what was done by the civic body," Justice Chandrachud had said.

Delhi on Thursday reported 19,133 fresh Covid-19 cases and 335 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to official data. The Covid-19 positivity rate has dropped below 25% for the first time since April 18.