'Don't heckle those who are helping,' Jairam Ramesh says to Jaishankar as spat over oxygen SOS continues

The spat between foreign minister S Jaishankar and senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Twitter continues as the Congress leader on Monday accused the foreign ministry of heckling those who are helping the needy. The bickering started on Saturday after Indian Youth Congress president BV Srinivas posted a video of the Youth Congress members delivering oxygen to the Philippines Embassy.

Terming the act as a stunt for "cheap publicity", external affairs minister S Jaishankar said the ministry had checked with the Philipines Embassy and as the embassy has no Covid cases, the supply was unsolicited. "Giving away cylinders like this when there are people in desperate need of oxygen is simply appalling," Jaishankar tweeted.

Following this, the external affairs ministry issued a statement urging all embassies to not hoard essential supplies like oxygen.

Replying to Jaishankar's "unsolicited supply" jibe, BV Srinivas clarified the Indian Youth Congress received a request from the embassy. He also attached the screenshot of messages that he received asking for oxygen.

Replying to that, Jaishankar tweeted early on Monday morning, "I'd say don't waste oxygen, literally or metaphorically. From MEA that never sleeps-- good night."

On Sunday, the New Zealand high commission too tweeted for oxygen tagging Youth Congress, which was deleted later. “We are trying all sources to arrange for oxygen cylinders urgently and our appeal has unfortunately been misinterpreted, for which we are sorry," it wrote clarifying the deleted tweet.