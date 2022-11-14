‘Don't need Delhi's money...’: Mamata Banerjee's dig at Centre

Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee slammed the centre Monday, declaring her state 'does not need Delhi's money' and insisting it is 'capable of standing on its own feet'. The Trinamool Congress leader spoke of a conspiracy against Bengal and said, "... our self-esteem is of utmost importance to us... we (will) not let the centre snatch it..." at an event in Kolkata.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Some people are sitting... eating in Bengal and telling Delhi not to give money... don't need..." she was quoted by news agency ANI. "TMC is being defamed as part of the exercise."

On Wednesday she had also alleged the BJP is 'bagging crores of rupees through electoral bonds ahead of the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh elections'; Himachal voted on November 12 and Gujarat (prime minister Narendra Modi's home state) votes next month.

She also claimed the BJP 'will not be able to return to power (in the 2024 election) as the political equation in the country has changed since the last Lok Sabha poll held in 2019'.

Also read: BJP bagging huge money through electoral bonds ahead of polls: Mamata Banerjee

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The comments come after some senior Trinamool leaders were arrested over corruption allegations. She earlier said those who had transgressed should be given a second chance.

"If a person committed mistake (they) should be given chance to rectify it. If someone (was) involved in wrongdoing, law will take its course... but media trial is going on," she said.

The political landscape in Bengal is growing frostier as winter settles, with the ruling Trinamool and opposition BJP (never on the best of terms) at each other's throats.

Over the past few weeks several BJP leaders, including MLA Suvendu Adhikari (formerly a close aide of Mamata Banerjee) and state unit chief Sukanta Majumdar, have spoken of the state government falling by the end of the year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: 'Mamata Banerjee should act': Himanta Sarma on Bengal Minister's comment on Prez

Faced with these statements, the chief minister had expressed concern over seizure of arms in some parts of the state. The BJP leadership distanced itself from such claims but Trinamool spokesperson Kunal Ghosh has claimed it is 'evident... they are hatching a conspiracy'.

The BJP is plotting 'revenge' for its defeat in last year's election, he declared.

(With inputs from agencies)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON