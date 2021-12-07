Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Don’t take coercive action under new IT rules, Madras high court tells Centre
india news

Don’t take coercive action under new IT rules, Madras high court tells Centre

The first bench of Acting Chief Justice M N Bhandari and Justice P D Audikesavalu gave the injunction when a new Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petition from the Indian Broadcasters and Digital Media Foundation came up for hearing on Monday.
The Madras high court restrained Centre from taking any coercive action without the permission of the Court. (Representative use)
Published on Dec 07, 2021 12:12 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India, Chennai

The Madras High Court on Monday restrained the Central government from taking any coercive action against digital media firms under the new cal codes made to the parent Information Technology Act.

The first bench of Acting Chief Justice M N Bhandari and Justice P D Audikesavalu gave the injunction when a new Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petition from the Indian Broadcasters and Digital Media Foundation came up for hearing on Monday.

The respondents (Centre) are restrained from taking any coercive action without the permission of the Court,” the bench said and posted the matter for further hearing on January 25.

The petition challenged the provisions of Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, brought in February this year.

Earlier, the petitioner’s senior counsel alleged that the Centre was initiating penal action as per the provisions of the Rules, even though the Bombay High Court had granted an interim stay of the Rules a couple of months ago.

RELATED STORIES

The Bombay High Court had on August 14 this year stayed the operation of sub-rules (1) and (3) of Rule 9 of the said Rules of 2021.

The Kerala High Court had also passed a similar order restraining the Centre from taking any action, he pointed out.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
India's Omicron cases
Google Doodle
Parliament Winter Session 2021 LIVE
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score
India Covid-19 Cases
BR Ambedkar death anniversary
Nagaland firing incident
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP