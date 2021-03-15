Don’t try to stifle me: Mamata fires fresh salvo against BJP

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, who addressed a public rally sitting on a wheelchair with her leg in a cast, challenged the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) saying that she was street fighter, and no one should dare try to stifle her.

The TMC chief was injured on March 10, hours after filing her nomination, while she was campaigning at Nandigram in East Midnapore. Monday’s rally was her first public address after she was released from the hospital on Friday. On Sunday, she took part in a road show in Kolkata on wheelchair.

“Many had thought that Mamata Banerjee won’t be able to come out and they would take advantage of it. But they don’t know that I may break but I don’t bend. None should dare try to stifle me till I retain my last drop of blood, and my last breath. I am girl from an ordinary family, and hence I fight on the streets. I am a street fighter,” Banerjee said.

“Wait for a few days more — how long will you stop me with my broken legs? Both my legs will be fine. But in the coming days I would like to see how you walk on the soil of Bengal, and whether you can walk,” she added.

Though the TMC alleged that the CM was attacked, observers appointed by the Election Commission of India said in their report that it was not an attack. Mamata, too, on Monday didn’t mention that she was attacked.

“A few days ago, when I was campaigning, standing on the footboard of my vehicle, the way the door was pushed, that my ankle got bruised and fractured,” said Banerjee.

It was an unusual sight because Banerjee, who usually walks from one end of the dais to the other while addressing her public rallies, was seen sitting in one spot on a wheelchair with her left foot resting on a stool.

“Some people had thought that I won’t be able to go out with this broken leg. But elections are near. I have pain in my body. But I felt that the people are in more pain than what I am going through,” she said addressing the rally in Purulia district. The BJP made inroads in Purulia and other districts of Jangalmahal in 2019 — winning all five seats in Jangalmahal.

Banerjee took a jibe at the BJP for fielding MPs in the assembly elections. “From Bengal, BJP got 18 MPs. Now some of them are contesting the assembly elections. If they have failed to do anything as MPs, they would definitely play dugdugi (damru) if they become MLAs,” she said.

“When Mamata Banerjee was beaten up by the CPIM, BJP leaders including Atal Bihari Vajpayee and LK Advani supported her. The TMC wouldn’t have been born had the BJP not supported it. Mamata Banerjee would have been lost had BJP not supported her...” BJP leader Rahul Sinha said.

Raising slogans of “BJP hatao, desh bachao” (remove the BJP, save the country) and “Hum Larenge Karenge Jeetenge” (we will fight, deliver, win), Baneerjee said: “No matter how you try you won’t be able to stop me or stifle me. I will continue to fight against you. “

“While the ECI observers have said that it was not an attack and an accident, the doctors have not said that she has broken her leg. They have just said it is a ‘bony injury’. The chief minister is, however, trying to win public sympathy it seems by repeatedly projecting that she has a broken leg...,” said Amal Mukherjee, a political commentator.