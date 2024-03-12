Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot unlikely to contest Lok Sabha elections

Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot and ex-deputy CM Sachin Pilot may not contest the Lok Sabha elections this summer though the former’s son Vaibhav might, Congress leaders suggested on Monday, based on deliberations at the second meeting of the party’s central election committee held to select candidates for Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Assam and Uttarakhand. Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot and Congress leader Sachin Pilot. (PTI)

The leaders said on condition of anonymity that while there was a huge demand from party workers that Gehlot and Pilot contest, the Congress might not want them to fight as both have larger roles to play than just focus on one seat.

In the CEC meeting, both Gehlot and Pilot were asked to come as special invitees but Gehlot didn’t come. Even in his absence, there was a debate that he, like former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, should contest. But finally, in his absence, the decision was taken that he will not contest.

A total of 63 seats were discussed in this meeting and a decision was arrived at for roughly 40 seats.

For Madhya Pradesh, the CEC could arrive at a decision for only 6-7 seats.

Gehlot is one of the top OBC leaders of the Congress and the party needs him to campaign across states, especially in north India. Pilot, who is in charge of Chhattisgarh and a CWC (Congress working committee) member, is a key youth face of the party, and has already been sent to different states to campaign.

To be sure, no formal decision was announced after Monday’s meeting.

Gehlot’s son, two Congress leaders said, is likely to contest from Jalore and not from Jodhpur, an area considered the former CM’s stronghold, the leaders indicated. Vaibhav had contested from jodhpur in 2019 but lost.

A senior leader added that Congress veteran and former Union minister Kamal Nath’s son Nakul Nath could be repeated from Chhindwara, from where he is the sitting MP. Nath’s renomination could come after widespread speculation last month that he might shift to the BJP.

The Congress leadership is confident that both father and son will remain in the party.

Under the party’s election strategy, Gehlot will be in charge of election management in Jodhpur, Nagaur, Bikaner and Pali districts while Pilot will handle Dausa, Tonk and Dhaulpur, the leaders indicated.

State unit chief Govind Singh Dotasra is set to be given responsibility of the Sikar and Jaipur districts. Former assembly speaker CP Joshi has been assigned the Udaipur, Rajasmand and Bhilwara districts.

“Our responsibilities will include intensive campaigning for party candidates, devising strategies for each area and mobilising supporters and the voters,” said one of the leaders cited above.

The Congress party has so far named 39 candidates for the Lok Sabha elections in its first list that included former party president Rahul Gandhi from Wayanad in Kerala.

On March 8, the Congress announced its first list covering eight states and a Union territory for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Apart from Gandhi, former Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel will fight from Rajnandgaon, sitting MP Shashi Tharoor from Thiruvananthapuram, and party general secretary KC Venugopal from Alappuzha.