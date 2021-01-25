DRDO conducts maiden launch of Akash missile at integrated test range in Odisha

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Monday successfully conducted the maiden launch of the new generation of surface-to-air Akash missile from integrated test range off the coast of Odisha. The new generation missile is designed for use by the Indian Air Force (IAF) in order to intercept high maneuvering aerial threats, the agency said.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the team of scientists for the successful launch of the missile.

The test launch at Odisha was carried off in presence of DRDO, BDL (Bharat Dynamics Ltd), the ammunition and missile system manufacturer and BEL (Bharat Electronics Ltd.), the public aerospace company. Representatives from the IAF were also present at the test launch site.

The DRDO said that the missile was successful in intercepting the target with textbook precision. The performance of the command and control system, onboard avionics and aerodynamic configuration of the missile was successfully validated during the trial, as per the information provided by the government agency.

Several range instruments including radar, EOTS and telemetry systems were used while monitoring the entire path of the missile during the test launch. The multi-function radar was also tested to verify its capability of integration with the system.

The variant of Akash which was launched today is unique in a way that it has been built with better deployability in comparison to other similar systems that have canisterised launcher and smaller ground system footprint.