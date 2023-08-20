DRDO's TAPAS unmanned aerial vehicle crashes in Karnataka village fields: Report

An unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) developed by the Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO) experienced a crash in a Karnataka village's agricultural fields on Sunday, reports the news agency PTI.

DRDO's TAPAS UAV crashed in Karnataka(Third party via PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The UAV, identified as TAPAS 07 A-14, descended outside Vaddikere village in Hiriyur taluk during a test flight, the report added.

Following the loud crash, villagers gathered at the crash site and the local authorities were notified. Videos and images show that the UAV is totally broken with its equipment inside scattered on the field.

DRDO has yet to issue any official statement on the matter.

DRDO's Made in India UAV TAPAS | 5 points

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

• TAPAS-BH UAV, short for Tactical Aerial Platform for Advanced Surveillance - Beyond Horizon, represents an indigenous medium altitude long endurance class unmanned aerial vehicle.

• It made its inaugural flight appearance during the Aero India air show and aviation display 2023. The event showcased its capabilities through both static and aerial demonstrations.

• TAPAS is the DRDO's solution to address the Intelligence, Surveillance, Target Acquisition, Tracking, and Reconnaissance (ISTAR) requirements of the armed forces.

• With a flight endurance of over 18 hours, the UAV can operate at altitudes reaching 28,000 feet.

• TAPAS is designed to operate autonomously or under remote control based on pre-programmed flight plans. This versatility enables its operation during both daylight and nighttime conditions.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON