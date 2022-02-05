Dress which affects harmony..: Karnataka's new order for colleges amid hijab row

The education department of the Karnataka government has said that all government schools should follow the uniform as stipulated by the state government while the students of the private institutions should adhere to the school dress as decided by the management of the school. Clothes which disturb equality, integrity and public order will be banned.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The order comes amid hijab row which has snowballed into a major political controversy after several colleges denied entry to students wearing hijab. On Saturday, the education department mentioned that colleges which are under the department of pre-university of the state government will follow the dress decided by the college development board. And if there is no such code, then students can wear a dress that will not affect equality,m integrity and law and order.

On hijab row, BJP counters Rahul Gandhi, says why don't you make it mandatory

The government on Saturday invoked 133 (2) of the Karnataka Education Act-1983, which says a uniform style of clothes has to be worn compulsorily.

The controversy began in the beginning of January when some students in colleges in Udupi and Chikkamagaluru started wearing hijab to class. Then the protest spread elsewhere and got political attention.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi condemned the entry denial of the hijab-clad students and said this is robbing the future of the daughters of India. Karnataka BJP leaders came in support of the hijab ban inside colleges and said no Talibanisation will be allowed inside the college campus.

Hindu students took out protests wearing saffron robes protesting the decision of the college authorities to not allow hijab-clad students.

Karnataka's former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah accused the BJP and RSS of trying to create communal disharmony in the name of Hijab.

BJP's state president Nalin Kumar Kateel said the government will not allow hijab at educational institutions and will take strict measures against such Talibanisation. "There is a BJP government in this state, there is no room for hijab or any other related incidents. Schools are temples of mother Saraswathi (goddess of education); everyone should abide by rules and regulations there. Bringing religion there is not right, what students need is education, if someone can't follow rules they can choose their path elsewhere," he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON