india news

DRI sleuths seize over 3,000kg of heroin at Mundra port; 8 held during raid

Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) had seized the consignment after it was smuggled from Afghanistan’s Kandahar district via Iran’s Bandar Abbas port.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 22, 2021 09:24 PM IST
The smuggled heroin in the guise of talcum powder that landed at Mundra Port was intended to reach Delhi, investigators said.  (Representational photo)

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) detained two containers on Septmeber 13 that had arrived at Mundra Port from Kandahar, Afghanistan via Bandar Abbas, Iran for examination. 

The containers were declared to contain semi-processed talc stones. However, upon detailed examination of the containers the DRI officials seized 2,988kg of heroin from the two containers on September 17 and 19.

Officials familiar with the development said the heroin was concealed in jumbo bags said to contain unprocessed talc powder. The heroin was placed in the lower layers of the bags. “The heroin was then topped with talc stones to avoid detection. The heroin had to be painstakingly separated from the talc stones,” the DRI official said.

ALSO READ | ED to probe money laundering in 3,000 kg of Afghan heroin detected at Mundra Port

Following the drug seizure, raids were carried out in New Delhi, Noida, Chennai, Coimbatore, Ahmedabad, Mandvi, Gandhidham and Vijaywada. This led to recovery of 16.1kg of heroin from a godown in Delhi, 10.2kg powder suspected to be cocaine and 11kg of substance suspected to be heroin from a residential place in Noida.

At least eight people, including four Afghan nationals, one Uzbek citizens and three Indians have been arrested so far. The arrested Indian nationals include the holder of the Import Export Code (IEC), which was used to import the consignment. He was arrested from Chennai. A probe in underway.

Officials have said the substance is “very high quality” heroin originated in Afghanistan and it is worth 7 crore per kg in the international market, which makes it the largest seizure in India ever.

