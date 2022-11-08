'Drink alcohol, chew tobacco; don't care...': BJP MP on saving water| Video

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Janardan Mishra - the member of parliament (MP) from Rewa constituency - has drawn attention yet again, this time over his comments on water conservation. The 66-year-old leader made to headlines earlier when he was seen cleaning a toilet in a video widely shared.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In his new comments, the BJP leader elaborating on the seriousness of depleting ground water levels when he made a bizarre reference to alcohol and tobacco consumption. 'The water level is dropping every year. When there is no replacement happening, and so much of water is being used, this is bound to happen. It can be saved only when money is spent," he is heard saying in the video of an address tweeted by news agency ANI.

The BJP leader was speaking at water conservation workshop in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa - about 530 km from state capital of Bhopal - on Sunday, ANI reported. As he proceeded in his address, he further said: "I don't have a problem. Whether you chew tobacco, drink alcohol or smoke weed or smell thinner or spend in religious works but do understand the importance of water conservation."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier in September, a video had gone viral showing the Lok Sabha member cleaning the toilet of a girls' school in his constituency with his bare hands. It was shot when he went to visit a school in Khatkhari to participate in a plantation programme as a chief guest.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Everybody should maintain cleanliness. From Mahatma Gandhi to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, they have given the message of cleanliness." he had said at the time.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON