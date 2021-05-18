Home / India News / Drink cow urine to prevent Covid: BJP MP Pragya Thakur; experts reject remark
india news

Drink cow urine to prevent Covid: BJP MP Pragya Thakur; experts reject remark

Addressing party workers in Bhopal on Sunday, Thakur said: “I consumed cow urine daily and it is a kind of acid which purifies my body. It also purifies the lungs and saves me from Covid-19 infection. I don’t take any medicine against corona but I am safe.”
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi/bhopal
PUBLISHED ON MAY 18, 2021 06:29 AM IST
The 51-year-old MP received criticism after a video of her remark went viral. She, however, defended the statement.(PTI file photo)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) parliamentarian Pragya Thakur has said that drinking cow urine can help prevent coronavirus disease (Covid-19), adding that her remark had “scientific backing”.

Addressing party workers in Bhopal on Sunday, Thakur said: “I consumed cow urine daily and it is a kind of acid which purifies my body. It also purifies the lungs and saves me from Covid-19 infection. I don’t take any medicine against corona but I am safe.”

The 51-year-old MP received criticism after a video of her remark went viral. She, however, defended the statement.

“ I have recommended these because they have scientific backing. Research has already established it,” she said.

Health experts, however, warned against relying on what they called “unscientific claims” amid the second wave of the pandemic.

“At least, now these leaders should stop recommending unscientific treatments,” Dr Ranjan Sharma, president Indian Medical Association said. htc

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) parliamentarian Pragya Thakur has said that drinking cow urine can help prevent coronavirus disease (Covid-19), adding that her remark had “scientific backing”.

Addressing party workers in Bhopal on Sunday, Thakur said: “I consumed cow urine daily and it is a kind of acid which purifies my body. It also purifies the lungs and saves me from Covid-19 infection. I don’t take any medicine against corona but I am safe.”

The 51-year-old MP received criticism after a video of her remark went viral. She, however, defended the statement.

“ I have recommended these because they have scientific backing. Research has already established it,” she said.

Health experts, however, warned against relying on what they called “unscientific claims” amid the second wave of the pandemic.

“At least, now these leaders should stop recommending unscientific treatments,” Dr Ranjan Sharma, president Indian Medical Association said. htc

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pragya thakur coronavirus
TRENDING NEWS

Tired elephant stuck in mud gets help from forest officials. watch rescue video

Grandma bowls a strike like a boss, her video is impressing tweeple. Watch

Are you a pet parent? You'll find this video of Ram Kapoor and his dog relatable

Sania Mirza’s son Izhaan ‘coaches’ her during practice. Watch adorable video
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Cyclone Tauktae
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP