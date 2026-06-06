Driver killed after trucks collide, catch fire on KMP Expressway in Gurugram: Cops

A 22-year-old truck driver was charred to death after getting trapped inside the mangled cabin following a collision between two trucks on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway near Patli Hajipur village in Gurugram’s Farrukhnagar early Saturday, police said. Police said he was behind the wheel of a truck bearing Haryana registration number and was trapped inside the driver’s cabin after the collision on the carriageway leading towards Kundli from Palwal.

Police identified the deceased as Deepu Kumar, who is from Unnao in Uttar Pradesh. Police said he was behind the wheel of a truck bearing Haryana registration number and was trapped inside the driver’s cabin after the collision on the carriageway leading towards Kundli from Palwal.

A senior police officer said that commuters had alerted the police control room at 1.20 am but by the time rescue teams reached the spot, both trucks had caught fire.

“Prima facie it seems that the Haryana registered truck had ended up ramming the Uttar Pradesh registered truck. The collision resulted in a fire which engulfed both the vehicles,” he said.

Meanwhile, fire department officials said that they had received information about the incident at 1.57 am after which one fire tender each was pressed into action from Manesar and Pataudi fire stations.

“The firefighters found completely charred remains of a body on the driver’s seat of the rear truck and handed it over to police for legal formalities after pulling it out,” said a fire department official.

Public relations officer of Gurugram police Sandeep Turan said that police are investigating how the collision took place and what triggered the fire. “Family members of the deceased have been informed about the incident. Further course of action will be taken once they submit a written complaint,” he added.

Police officers said that the accident triggered a snarl on the carriageway which was cleared after the firefighting operation and removal of both the burnt trucks from the accident spot.

.