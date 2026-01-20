Driver of speeding car involved in accident with Akshay Kumar's entourage under custody

The driver of a speeding Mercedes car, involved in an accident with actor Akshay Kumar's security entourage, was held on Tuesday. A case of rash and negligent driving was registered at the Juhu Police Station in Mumbai. (PTI)

This came after a case of rash and negligent driving was registered at the Juhu Police Station in Mumbai against the driver, ANI news agency reported. The speeding Mercedes hit an autorickshaw on Monday evening, which rear-ended into Akshay Kumar's security entourage vehicle, which in turn hit the actor's SUV. The incident took place near the Silver Beach cafe in Mumbai’s Juhu.

The accused, identified as one Radheshyam Rai, has been charged under Sections 281, 125(A), and 125(B) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Akshay Kumar and his wife Twinkle Khanna had just returned to Mumbai from a trip abroad. While two people were injured in the collision, everyone involved in the accident, including the auto driver and passengers, are safe, according to an earlier HT report.

According to local residents, the actor stepped out of his vehicle following the accident to help the auto driver and passenger, who were momentarily trapped under the entourage vehicle after being hit by the Mercedes.

According to sources, Art of Living’s founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar was attending an event near the site of the accident, resulting in a crowd of bystanders and a media presence near the spot already. “It was scary to see the accident but thankfully everyone is safe,” an eyewitness told HT.

The brother of the autorickshaw driver, Mohammed Sameer, requested for compensation for the damage caused to the three-wheeler, while also urging proper treatment for his brother. He said the accident took place around 8 to 8.30 pm on Monday.

“The entire rickshaw was destroyed, and my brother is in very serious condition. My only request is that my brother receives proper treatment and that compensation is provided for the damage to the rickshaw,” he told ANI.