Driver rams Audi in 'reckless drunk driving' accident, kills 1

The police arrested the driver, co-passenger and father of the driver of the luxury vehicle, who were returning from a party and were under the influence of alcohol.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Deepali Sharma | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 29, 2021 02:41 PM IST
The video of the car hitting the auto-rickshaw on the rain-drenched road was released by Cyberabad Traffic Police on Tuesday.(GETTY IMAGES (FOR REPRESENTATIONAL PURPOSE ONLY))

One person was killed near Cyberabad's Inorbit Mall in Hyderabad on June 27 after a speeding Audi car hit an auto-rickshaw on its route. The video of the car hitting the auto-rickshaw on the rain-drenched road was released by Cyberabad Traffic Police on Tuesday. Three people have been arrested in connection with the road accident.

The police arrested the driver, co-passenger and father of the driver of the luxury vehicle, who were returning from a party and were under the influence of alcohol. A case has been registered against them under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Motor Vehicle Act, as per the news agency ANI.

The Cyberabad Traffic Police released the video on Twitter as part of its ongoing series on road safety awareness by showcasing accidents. The police said it was "reckless speed and drunk driving". The car rushed without stopping and the police said a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder has been booked against the driver and his associates.

"Reckless speed and drunk driving of an Audi car kills a passenger (an employee of Prism Pub !! ) in the auto yesterday early morning near Inorbit Mall. A case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder has been booked against the Audi driver and his associates," the police tweeted along with the video.

In the 29-second video, the luxury car driver was seen speeding away on the road and hitting the auto-rickshaw from behind with full force. The auto-rickshaw can be seen going for an uncontrollable spin before crashing on the roadside. The passenger in the auto-rickshaw is reported to have been killed in the accident.

