Dras, On a rain-soaked Saturday evening in Dras, the Army hosted a Shaurya Sandhya at the Kargil War Memorial here, honouring the Indian soldiers who laid down their lives during the Kargil conflict in 1999.

Drone capabilities display, Shaurya Sandhya: Army hosts anniversary events to honour Kargil heroes

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Defence Minister Rajnath Singh participated in the event and also handed a ceremonial kalash to some of the family members of the personnel who made the ultimate sacrifice in the conflict.

The ceremony was also attended by Ladakh LG V K Saxena, Army Chief General Dhiraj Seth, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Northern Command, Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma, among other senior officers of the force, besides several military veterans.

A band of Ladakh Scouts played patriotic songs such as "Maa Tujhe Salaam" , and later guests took part in lighting candles near the obelisk of the main memorial.

The illumination of hundreds of neatly placed stones in rows, in the 'Veer Bhoomi' - cenotaph zone - of the memorial wore an aesthetic and poignant look as the evening slipped into night.

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{{^usCountry}} The Army, earlier in the day, hosted several other events to mark the 27th anniversary of Operation Vijay, which falls on July 26. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Army, earlier in the day, hosted several other events to mark the 27th anniversary of Operation Vijay, which falls on July 26. {{/usCountry}}

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The defence minister, who arrived here on Saturday, will now be the chief guest at 'Shradhanjali Samaroh' on Sunday, to pay homage to the bravehearts of the 1999 war.

Singh will attend the event accompanied by the Army chief, in the presence of various senior army officers, Kargil War veterans, next of kin of the bravehearts, civil dignitaries and serving soldiers.

The two-day commemoration began on Saturday, the eve of the anniversary, with Yudh Sansmaran at the picturesque Lamochen viewpoint overlooking the historic Kargil battlefield.

The occasion marks the victory when Indian soldiers, braving snow-clad peaks and relentless firing by Pakistani troops, reclaimed the heights of Kargil with unmatched courage and unwavering resolve, officials said.

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Yudh Sansmaran commenced with a 33-minute video clip, recounting the Kargil war and the country's triumph under Operation Vijay - code name for India's military operation to recapture territories in the Kargil district.

It was followed by a 17-minute commemorative clip honouring the 40 Kargil bravehearts whose next of kin will be in attendance, highlighting their extraordinary acts of courage, valour and supreme sacrifice, the officials said.

Major General Amit Prakash Singh, General Officer Commanding, Forever in Operations Division, senior Army officers, Kargil war veterans, 'Veer Naris' and 'Veer Matas' were present on the occasion.

Kargil Vijay Diwas commemorates the culmination of Operation Vijay on July 26, 1999.

Murti Devi Dahiya, whose son, Sep Ravinder of 4 Jat unit, laid down his life in the war, felt emotionally overwhelmed while attending the event.

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"When I see other soldiers in uniform, I feel they are like my sons too. And standing here watching the peaks we reclaimed in the Kargil war, I feel very proud of my son and his service to the nation," she told PTI.

In the afternoon, a 'Gauravmaya Sanskriti' event was organised at the Vishwanathan Stadium in Dras – a vibrant cultural showcase celebrating the spirit of patriotism, India's rich cultural heritage, courage and professionalism of the Indian Army, and attended by the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Northern Command.

The programme featured a series of performances, including a daring motorcycle display by 'Shwet Ashw' Motorcycle Riders, showcasing precision riding, discipline and daredevil actions by Army riders.

A display of India's combat drone capabilities was also part of the event, which also saw participation of robotic mules.

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A grand banquet, 'Vijay Bhoj' at the 16 Grenadiers Officers' Mess, was also hosted by the Army in the afternoon to mark the success of Operation Vijay.

These events commemorate India's victory in the key battles fought on the icy heights of Kargil during the nearly three-month-long conflict, and pay homage to the fallen soldiers.

The programme will conclude on Sunday with the flag-in of the 'Shaurya Vijay Yatra' from the National War Memorial, New Delhi, to the Kargil War Memorial, Dras, symbolising the nation's enduring gratitude to its bravehearts and reaffirming India's unwavering commitment to preserve the legacy of the bravehearts.

The anniversary is not just a date on the calendar; it is a powerful reminder of the grit and unity that defines India. It is a salute to the men who fought valiantly in rarefied air and freezing winds, turning every peak into a testament of their bravery, the officials said.

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