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Dron-o-war 1.0 at Noida's JIIT puts spotlight on India's growing drone ecosystem

Lt. Gen. Anil Chandra Chait (Retd.) was the chief guest at the inaugural ceremony of the event.

Published on: May 05, 2026 10:56 pm IST
By HT News Desk
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Dron-o-war 1.0 was held at the Wish Town campus of Jaypee Institute of Information Technology (JIIT) in Noida Sector 128 from May 2 to 3, 2026.

Panel discussions on technicalities of drone technology and its ecosystem were also a part of the two-day event.

The two-day national event, which commenced on March 2 (Saturday), put a spotlight on the innovation in the country's drone technology. Lt. Gen. Anil Chandra Chait (Retd.) was the chief guest at the inaugural ceremony of the event, with multiple other distinguished and eminent personalities also being in attendance.

Dr Sarat Kumar Dash and Dr. Nishank K. Srivastava from the Indian Space Research Organisation and Dr. Bhupendra Singh from Defence Research and Development Organisation, along with senior scientists from BARC, were also present at the inaugural ceremony.

According to a press release, the event was meant to serve as a “catalyst for innovation and skill development” in an era where “unmanned aerial systems are transforming defense, logistics, surveillance, and disaster management.”

Panel discussions on technicalities of drone technology and its ecosystem were also a part of the two-day event. For instance, the first session was titled ‘Empowering Viksit Bharat: The Role of Higher Education Institutions in Advancing Drone Technology and Skilled Workforce Development’. It focused on curriculum modernization, interdisciplinary research integration, and the development of industry-aligned skill frameworks to support emerging UAV technologies.

Another panel session on ‘Innovations, Challenges, and the Future of Drone Technology ’, included discussions on advancements in autonomous systems, AI-enabled navigation, real-time data processing, regulatory compliance, and scalability challenges in drone deployment.

 
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