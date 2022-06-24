Droupadi Murmu seeks support from opposition on presidential candidature

Droupadi Murmu, the National Democratic Alliance nominee for the presidential polls, called up key opposition leaders and sought their support for her candidature, news agency PTI reported.

Murmu called up Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, seeking support from them. All the three leaders expressed their best wishes to the 64-year-old presidential candidate.Droupadi Murmu's outreach to the opposition leader comes after she filed her nomination for the July 18 presidential polls. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, union home minister Amit Shah, defence minister Rajnath Singh, BJP president JP Nadda along with chief ministers of some BJP-ruled states and leaders of NDA-supporting parties were present.Murmu, a Santhali tribe leader, served as the Jharkhand governor between 2015 and 2021. Her name was announced by BJP president JP Nadda on Tuesday after he attended the party's parliamentary board meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On Thursday, Murmu had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi who congratulated her on being named the presidential candidate.

“Met Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji. Her Presidential nomination has been appreciated across India by all sections of society. Her understanding of grassroots problems and vision for India’s development is outstanding,” the prime minister tweeted.Murmu has been pitted against former union minister Yashwant Sinha, the opposition's joint presidential candidate. The presidential elections will be held on July 18, and counting on July 21.

