Drugs case: NCB to probe Prabhakar Sail today on allegations of corruption

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) will on Wednesday probe Prabhakar Sail, a witness in the drugs-on-cruise case, on allegations of corruption levelled by him against NCB witness Kiran Gosavi and Sameer Wankhede, the zonal officer in charge of the case. "Mumbai NCB has summoned Prabhakar Sail, a witness in the drugs on cruise case, for questioning tomorrow. He will be questioned by NCB team reaching Mumbai from Delhi tomorrow, in connection with his allegations of corruption," the NCB said on Tuesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sail is the bodyguard of Gosavi. He has alleged that Gosavi took ₹50 lakh from an individual after the raid at the cruise ship. He said, "I worked as a bodyguard of Kiran Gosavi. I assisted him during the Mumbai cruise drugs case." However, the NCB named Sail as a "hostile witness" in its affidavit in the court.

Sail on Tuesday said that he stood by his allegation of extortion demand against Wankhede and others, and nobody had tutored him. Wankhede has already denied the allegation. Speaking to reporters in Mumbai, Sail showed some chats on mobile phone where Gosavi purportedly asked him to collect the extortion money from Haji Ali. "I have narrated everything chronologically and nothing is made-up. Nobody is asking me to speak about this issue," Sail said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On October 18, a case was registered against Gosavi, the man who was seen accosting Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan at the NCB office in connection with the drugs-on-cruise case.

A team of the NCB busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2. A total of 20 people, including Aryan Khan, have been arrested so far in the case.