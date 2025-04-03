Drunk CISF driver crashes into auto in Mumbai; Woman killed, daughters injured

Mumbai: A 55-year-old woman was killed, and her two daughters and an auto rickshaw driver were injured on Thursday after a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) vehicle collided with a three-wheeler on a flyover in Mumbai’s Goregaon East, police said. The accused driver, who was allegedly intoxicated at the time of the accident, was arrested by the Vanrai police. The accused, S. Yadav, was travelling on the southbound carriageway of the Western Express Highway (HT Photo/ Satish Bate)

The accused, S. Yadav, was travelling on the southbound carriageway of the Western Express Highway. He allegedly lost control of the vehicle, jumped the divider, and crashed into the auto rickshaw coming from the opposite direction, Raju Mane, senior police inspector of the Vanrai police station, said.

The police have identified the deceased as Hazra Shaikh, a resident of Jogeshwari.

“Around 1:30 am, Hazra and her two daughters, Shaina (22) and Shirin (17), were returning home in an auto rickshaw after celebrating Eid at their relative’s home in South Mumbai when they met with the accident,” Mane said.

“We have arrested Yadav. His medical examination confirmed that he was driving under the influence of alcohol,” Mane added.

An eyewitness told the cops that the CISF vehicle had three other occupants who were also allegedly drunk.

Mane said that Yadav’s vehicle had been given for repair work in Malad East. He had picked up the SUV and was returning to the CISF camp in Kalina, Santacruz, when the vehicle crashed into the auto.

A relative of the deceased, Jawed Shaikh, said that Hazra had suffered injuries to her nose, back, legs, and other parts of her body. Her daughters and the auto driver are admitted to different hospitals in critical conditions.

“Hazra’s husband was in another auto plying behind hers and saw the accident. He took the women and the auto driver to the hospital. We were travelling in a different auto and had received a call regarding the accident, after which we went to the spot,” said Jawed.

Yadav was booked under section 106(1) (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and section 185 (drunk driving) of the Motor Vehicles Act.