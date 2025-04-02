Faridabad: Woman dead, several injured as truck rams school bus, cars

One woman was killed and at least six others, including her husband, were severely injured after a speeding multi-axle dumper truck rammed into a school bus and two other vehicles after jumping lanes at the intersection of Sector-21C in Faridabad on Wednesday morning, the police said. Visuals from the site of the accident. (HT Photo)

Incidentally, only the driver, co-driver and two women helpers were inside the school bus as they were on their way to pick up students.

Police said the incident took place at about 6am and the truck, loaded with several tonnes of construction material, overturned on a Bolero pickup truck. The rear end of the pickup truck was crushed, the police said.

Inspector Prehlad Singh, station house officer of the Suraj Kund police station, said the deceased woman was identified as Suwarna Tripathy, a resident of Sector-22.

“She had come to a gym in Sector 21 with her husband Shivang Kumar in their Maruti S-Cross car, which was the first to be hit by the dumper,” he said.

Singh said as per initial information, the loaded dumper was travelling towards Barkhal Chowk from Ankhir Chowk when it rammed into the couple’s car at the intersection. The driver of the truck fled from the spot.

Investigators said those inside the school bus were also injured in the accident. All the injured persons, including the deceased woman’s husband, were rushed to a private hospital in Sector-21A where they are under treatment.

Police said only after the dumper driver gets arrested, it would get clear if the victims had slept behind the wheels or the couple’s car had suddenly come in front of the vehicle at the intersection which resulted in the accident.