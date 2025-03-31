Lamborghini runs into two on footpath in Noida

Two men were injured after an allegedly speeding Lamborghini Huracán, owned by a social media content creator, lost control and hit them in Noida’s Sector 94 on Sunday evening, police said. The Lamborghini Huracán was registered in Pondicherry. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

A case of rash driving and causing hurt was registered at Sector 126 police station against the driver who was taken in police custody.

The injured were identified as Ravidas and Rambhu Kumar, both in their 30s and natives of Chhattisgarh. Their condition is stable, police said.

Both the victims work as daily wagers. “Around 5pm, they were sitting on the footpath near Charkha roundabout when a speeding Lamborghini, driven by Deepak Kumar, a resident of Ajmer in Rajasthan, lost control and rammed into them,” said Noida ADCP Sumit Shukla.

Locals rushed the injured to a nearby hospital. “They sustained fractures on their legs,” said the ADCP. A video of the accident was also widely circulated on social media, which shows locals confronting the driver, opening the car door, and accusing him of speeding.

A probe revealed that Deepak, a car dealer, had come to Noida to test drive the Pondicherry-registered car. “The owner, Mridul Tiwari, a resident of Noida and a YouTuber with over 18 million subscribers, was selling the car and Deepak had come to check its condition,” the ADCP said.

Police are probing if Tiwari is the first owner of the car or had purchased it from someone.