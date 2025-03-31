Two dead, two injured in car accident in Delhi

Two people were killed 21 and 22 and two were injured when their Maruti Suzuki Ciaz car rammed into a tree in Naraina, west Delhi early Sunday morning. The accident took place because the driver, Yash Verma, 21, was speeding and lost control of the car, police said. The deceased were identified as Verma and Lakshit Negi, 22, both residents of Hari Nagar. (Representational image)

The deceased were identified as Verma and Lakshit Negi, 22, both residents of Hari Nagar. The injured were identified as Yash Gupta, 22, who lives in Hari Nagar, and Himanshu Singh, 23, who lives in Tihar village. All four were friends who went to a temple on Saturday night and were returning home when the incident occurred.

“Passersby told us about the accident at 2.45am. We learnt that passersby took all four injured to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital where two succumbed to their injuries while the other two are undergoing treatment,” said deputy commissioner of police (west) Vichitra Veer. Police said that the injured men are likely to survive.

“Verma was driving and Negi was sitting next to him. The other two were sitting on the back seat. We suspect that Verma was speeding and taking a turn when he lost control of the vehicle,” the officer said.

“We are in the process of obtaining CCTV footage to find out exactly what happened. We will question the injured men when they are fit to give a statement,” a police officer said.