‘Drunk’ cop rams SUV into multiple vehicles in MP; teacher killed, his son loses legs

A Madhya Pradesh policeman allegedly rammed his sports utility vehicle (SUV) into multiple motorcycles, killing a college teacher and injuring his 10-year-old son and three others on Friday night. Cantonment City Superintendent of Police Kiran Chouhan informed that a case has been registered against Yadav

The incident took place in Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch district killing where a college teacher died, and his 10-year-old son's legs had to be amputated after the policeman rammed his vehicle into motorcycles, news agency PTI reported.

The family members of the deceased person alleged that the accused, identified as sub-inspector (ASI) Manoj Yadav, in his 50s, was drunk at the time of the accident.

Yadav, who has since been suspended, was produced in a court on Saturday, where he got bail, Additional Superintendent of Police Naval Singh Sisodia told PTI over the phone. About the allegation that ASI was drunk, Sisodia said that his medical reports are still awaited.

ASI was driving his private Bolero near Bhadbhadia village on the Neemuch-Jawad road when he allegedly hit several two-wheelers. A 42-year-old college teacher named Dasharath Singh died at the spot, while his son Harshit suffered grievous injuries in both legs, which had to be amputated to save his life. Further, Singh’s wife, Lalita (35) and daughter Jaya (6) also sustained injuries.

Another motorcyclist, identified as Bhupaal Singh, was injured as the vehicle hit his bike. Some motorcycles were also damaged, and several people received minor injuries, the report said.

Following the accident, relatives of the deceased staged a protest against the ASI, alleging that he was in an inebriated condition and demanded strict action against him, along with financial compensation for the teacher’s family.

Cantonment City Superintendent of Police Kiran Chouhan informed that a case has been registered against Yadav for causing death due to a rash and negligent act.