Gurugram: Two killed, four injured as autorickshaw rams car on Dwarka expressway

Two people were killed and four others were critically injured after an autorickshaw speeding in the wrong direction on the elevated section of Dwarka Expressway rammed a car early Wednesday morning, said police. The mangled autorickshaw. (HT Photo)

The incident took place on the carriageway near Sector 88 between 4.30am and 4.45am. Eyewitnesses said that the autorickshaw was travelling in the wrong direction on the carriageway while a Nexon car bearing a Faridabad registration number was coming towards the Delhi-Jaipur expressway (NH-48) from Delhi.

Inspector Yogesh (single name), station house officer of the Sector 10 police station, said that the deceased were identified as Mohammad Sahil, 27, of Mainpuri and Mohammad Arif, 30.

“Sahil was the driver while Arif was one of the five passengers. The four other injured were the deceased driver’s brother Mohammad Raju, Mosim Raza, Mohammad Rehan and Sahil (Single name),” said Yogesh. “All the passengers were originally from Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh and were in their mid-20s. They had booked the autorickshaw on MG Road to reach their rented accommodation in Sector 89. They were engaged in salon business in the city.”

Yogesh said that they have suffered from multiple fractures and the condition of Rehan and Sahil were critical.

Police said they received information by 4.56am after which emergency response vehicles and six ambulances were rushed to the spot. All six were travelling in the autorickshaw. They were rushed to the civil hospital in Sector 10A where two of them were declared dead on arrival.

Investigators said that the autorickshaw was flung in the air, ejecting all six occupants of the auto including the driver on the expressway. The autorickshaw was mangled beyond recognition and one of the lower limbs of injured Rehan was severed.

“We have seized both the vehicles from the spot. There are no CCTV cameras on the stretch where the accident took place. It was unclear how many people were inside the car and what their condition was. They had left the car with the keys and fled from the spot. We are trying to trace the driver of the Nexon car,” he said.

Meanwhile, an eyewitness who had helped the victim, told HT that it was the autorickshaw which was moving in the wrong direction.

“Other commuters also said that it was the rickshaw which was moving in the wrong carriageway. It seemed everyone inside the rickshaw were drunk as a strong smell of liquor was coming from them and the three-wheeler when we had helped them,” he said.

Mohammad Rafi, deceased Arif’s elder brother, said they received information about the incident by 11am that he had met with an accident.

“Afterwards, I and other family members rushed to the civil hospital and came to know that he was dead. I came to know that a car had rammed the autorickshaw in which he was travelling,” he said.

On the statement of injured Mosim, an FIR was registered against the driver of the car under sections 106 (causing death by negligence), 125(a) (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 281 (rash driving) and 324(4) (mischief causing damage to the amount of ₹20,000 and more but less than ₹1 lakh) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Sector 10 police station on Wednesday. Police said that Mosim, in his FIR alleged that the car rammed into them.