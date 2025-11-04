Bengaluru reality show dancer killed as truck rams car, accident caught on CCTV

According to Dabaspet traffic police, Sudhindra was driving to his brother’s house when his vehicle developed a mechanical issue. He parked the car on the roadside near Kemmanahalli and stepped out to check the problem. Reports suggest that he was speaking on his phone when a speeding canter truck, approaching from behind, hit him, Deccan Herald reported .

A 35-year-old dancer and reality show performer, Sudhindra, died in a tragic road accident after a canter truck rammed into his broken-down car near Pemmanahalli village in Nelamangala taluk, Bengaluru Rural district, early Tuesday morning.

The collision proved fatal, the truck’s rear wheel reportedly ran over Sudhindra, killing him on the spot.The driver, identified as Vedakumar, has been detained. Police said the accident was captured on nearby CCTV cameras, providing clear footage of the moment the canter struck Sudhindra’s car. The visuals are now part of the ongoing investigation, the report further added.

Sudhindra was known in the Kannada entertainment circuit for his appearances on several dance-based reality shows, earning a following for his energetic performances. His sudden death has left fans and colleagues in shock, with tributes pouring in across social media.

Police have registered a case and are investigating the circumstances leading to the crash.

(Also Read: Canadian in Bengaluru shares viral video on HSR Layout’s broken footpaths: ‘It all starts with encroachment’)