Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Bengaluru reality show dancer killed as truck rams car, accident caught on CCTV

    Reports suggest that he was speaking on his phone when a speeding canter truck, approaching from behind, hit him near Nelamangala.

    Published on: Nov 04, 2025 8:31 PM IST
    By HT News Desk
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    A 35-year-old dancer and reality show performer, Sudhindra, died in a tragic road accident after a canter truck rammed into his broken-down car near Pemmanahalli village in Nelamangala taluk, Bengaluru Rural district, early Tuesday morning.

    The collision proved fatal, the truck’s rear wheel reportedly ran over Sudhindra, killing him on the spot. (X/@karnatakaportf)
    The collision proved fatal, the truck’s rear wheel reportedly ran over Sudhindra, killing him on the spot. (X/@karnatakaportf)

    According to Dabaspet traffic police, Sudhindra was driving to his brother’s house when his vehicle developed a mechanical issue. He parked the car on the roadside near Kemmanahalli and stepped out to check the problem. Reports suggest that he was speaking on his phone when a speeding canter truck, approaching from behind, hit him, Deccan Herald reported.

    (Also Read: Bengaluru’s Ballari Road traffic set to ease as GBA Chief orders urgent decongestion measures)

    Watch the video here:

    The collision proved fatal, the truck’s rear wheel reportedly ran over Sudhindra, killing him on the spot.The driver, identified as Vedakumar, has been detained. Police said the accident was captured on nearby CCTV cameras, providing clear footage of the moment the canter struck Sudhindra’s car. The visuals are now part of the ongoing investigation, the report further added.

    Sudhindra was known in the Kannada entertainment circuit for his appearances on several dance-based reality shows, earning a following for his energetic performances. His sudden death has left fans and colleagues in shock, with tributes pouring in across social media.

    Police have registered a case and are investigating the circumstances leading to the crash.

    (Also Read: Canadian in Bengaluru shares viral video on HSR Layout’s broken footpaths: ‘It all starts with encroachment’)

    recommendedIcon
    Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

    Stay updated Bengaluru Weather Live and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
    News/Cities/Bengaluru News/Bengaluru Reality Show Dancer Killed As Truck Rams Car, Accident Caught On CCTV
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes