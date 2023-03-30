Drunk passenger vomits, defecates near toilet on IndiGo flight

In yet another incident of unruly behaviour by passengers on domestic airlines, a drunk male vomitted in the aisle and defecated around the toilet on an IndiGo Guwahati-Delhi flight on Sunday. The incident was flagged on Twitter by Bhaskar Dev Konwar, whose bio identifies him as a 'senior counsel practicing at the Gauhati High Court', who himself drew flak for hailing the shocking event as an example of 'girl power'.

Konwar's tweet evoked mixed responses, with several Twitter users criticising him for praising the crew (for performing a 'disgusting' job) instead of calling out the passenger.

"Intoxicated passenger vomited on the aisle and defecated all around the toilet. Leading lady Shewta cleaned up all the mess and all the girls managed the situation exceptionally well. Salute girl power," he tweeted, sharing a photo of an IndiGo crew member cleaing the mess.

The crew member can be seen in a face mask and cleaning the vomit-covered aisle (which has been covered with paper napkins) with a disinfectant spray. The image also shows other passengers sitting passively and staring at her while she carries out the unpleasant task.

Konwar said crew members had to crawl up and down the aisle to clean up the mess, and that he did not take more photographs out of respect. In his tweet he hashtagged the airline and the country's aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

"The flight crew seem like victims here. This is a disgusting part of their job. Glorifying this as “girl power” is beyond my comprehension. This is similar to calling manual scavengers as the heroes of our society, instead of acknowledging that they are victims of corruption."

“I don’t exactly concur with the girl power part here. It’s disgusting to say the least, maybe not allowing drunk passagers on flights is the way forward. Kudos to the crew though. I am surprised the drunk passenger was let go," another user said.

"This situation is disappointing and disgusting.. kudos to the crew for handling it so well."

