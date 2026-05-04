Duliajan, Kokrajhar, Barpeta election results | Live updates

Election Result 2026

...Read More

Results for key Assam constituencies—Duliajan, Kokrajhar and Barpeta—are being declared today, with counting underway across these politically significant regions. Spread across Upper Assam and Lower Assam, these seats reflect the state’s diverse electoral landscape. Duliajan, located in Dibrugarh district, is known for its oil industry presence. Kokrajhar, a crucial constituency within the Bodoland region, has long been central to regional politics and identity-driven movements. Barpeta, in Lower Assam, is a culturally rich and densely populated constituency with a distinct socio-political profile. Together, these seats highlight Assam’s varied demographic composition and shifting political trends. You can track the shifting numbers and final outcomes through this automated live blog.