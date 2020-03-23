e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 23, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Dumped chickens in Uttarakhand forest panic locals amid coronavirus spread

Dumped chickens in Uttarakhand forest panic locals amid coronavirus spread

The spread of coronavirus has also hit the poultry business following social media messages that it was not safe to eat eggs or chickens.

india Updated: Mar 23, 2020 10:21 IST
Ankur Sharma
Ankur Sharma
Hindustan Times, Haldwani
A JCB machine driver buries chickens, which were left in a forest, in a pit under the directions of the district administration in Uttarakhand’s Nainital.
A JCB machine driver buries chickens, which were left in a forest, in a pit under the directions of the district administration in Uttarakhand’s Nainital.(HT Photo )
         

Thousands of chickens were left in the forests of Uttarakhand’s Nainital district alarming locals and prompting district authorities to file a first information report (FIR), officials said.

Rahul Rathi, in-charge of TP Nagar police post in Haldwani, said some unknown people left nearly 4000 chicken, some alive and some dead, in the forest near Anandpur village on Rampur Road.

When the panicked locals informed the administration, senior officials, police, veterinarians and forest officials reached the spot.

Rathi said he has filed a case against unknown persons in the matter. He added it is likely that they were left in the forest by some panicked poultry farm owner.

“We are trying to trace the accused and the vehicle with the help of CCTV cameras around the village and in the nearby areas,” he said.

Vivek Rai, sub-divisional-magistrate of Haldwani who along with a team of veterinarians reached the spot, said all the dead and alive chickens were buried in a deep pit with the help of an earthmoving machine.

The state veterinary department has also taken samples of two chickens.

Rai said he also ordered that an FIR be filed against unknown persons and by the forest department to nab the accused.

The spread of coronavirus has also hit the poultry business following social media messages that it was not safe to eat eggs or chickens.

Officials said it could be because of the messages that a poultry farm owner dumped the chickens in the forest.

Three people have tested positive for Sars-Cov-2 in the hill state so far, according to the Union health ministry.

tags
top news
Trading halted for 45 minutes as markets fall 10% over coronavirus scare
Trading halted for 45 minutes as markets fall 10% over coronavirus scare
Covid-19 LIVE: Take lockdown seriously, says PM Modi
Covid-19 LIVE: Take lockdown seriously, says PM Modi
82 districts under lockdown over Covid-19: What is shut and where
82 districts under lockdown over Covid-19: What is shut and where
As coronavirus cases surge, 40,000 ventilators for 1.3bn people a worry
As coronavirus cases surge, 40,000 ventilators for 1.3bn people a worry
Coronavirus outbreak: Time to prepare for Stage 3 | HT editorial
Coronavirus outbreak: Time to prepare for Stage 3 | HT editorial
From Maruti to Hyundai, Indian car factories fall silent due to coronavirus
From Maruti to Hyundai, Indian car factories fall silent due to coronavirus
‘What is the guarantee you will live after 3 months’: Shoaib Akhtar’s plea for unity
‘What is the guarantee you will live after 3 months’: Shoaib Akhtar’s plea for unity
From the 1970s: How Janta Curfew changed Connaught Place in Delhi
From the 1970s: How Janta Curfew changed Connaught Place in Delhi
trending topics
Coronavirus Live UpdatesCovid-19 OutbreakCoronavirus LockdownShaheen BaghCovid-19Virat KohliMS DhoniIndian Air Force

don't miss

latest news

india news