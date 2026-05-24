...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Dust storm to hit Delhi tonight, IMD issues yellow alert for heatwave and strong winds

According to weather officials, satellite imagery showed a thick layer of sand and haze approaching Delhi-NCR, with no signs of rain-bearing clouds.

Updated on: May 24, 2026 09:03 pm IST
Written by Priyanjali Narayan
Advertisement

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for heatwave conditions and strong surface winds over the next three days, with a dust storm likely to sweep across Delhi-NCR in the next few hours as sand-laden winds from the Thar desert move towards the region.

A woman covers herself and a kid on a hot summer day, in New Delhi, Tuesday, May 19, 2026. Delhi experienced a warm Tuesday morning as the minimum temperature settled at 28.2 degrees Celsius while the weather office issued a 'yellow' alert for heatwave conditions, with isolated places in the city likely to reel under intense heat during the day.(PTI)

Satellite imagery showed a thick layer of sand and haze approaching Delhi-NCR, with no signs of rain-bearing clouds.

The dust storm, driven by strong westerly winds from Rajasthan, has already reached parts of west Haryana and is expected to affect Delhi-NCR and western Uttar Pradesh before gradually moving away by midnight.

Also Read | Delhi simmers at 44.6°C as heatwave grills north India. See station-wise temperatures here

IMD forecast on Delhi weather

The IMD has forecast strong surface winds and heatwave-like conditions during the afternoon and evening hours through the next three days.

The maximum and minimum temperatures in the national capital are expected to hover around 44 degrees Celsius and 30 degrees Celsius, respectively, on Monday.

Relative humidity levels fluctuated between 37 per cent and 18 per cent during the day.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality slipped into the ‘poor’ category on Sunday evening, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 205 at 4 pm, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

 
dust storm heatwave imd
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / Dust storm to hit Delhi tonight, IMD issues yellow alert for heatwave and strong winds
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.