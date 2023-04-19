The Prime Minister announced in a broadcast this afternoon that the state of siege has been extended to the whole of Holland.

HT This Day: April 20, 1940 -- All Holland in state of siege

The speech was addressed to listeners in Holland and Dutch territories overseas.

Exhorting the people to keep calm the Premier said:

“We have already seen how the exaggerated anxiety lest our neutrality should be violated, has inspired a tendency to abandon it by an understanding with the belligerents. The mission of our people at present is to serve neutrality.”

“We are ready, at any time, to place our services at the disposal of the belligerents, if they wish to avoid the catastrophe threatening them all.”

“There could be no question of our entering into confidential contract with both sides and still less with one side on the supposition that the other might attack us. We rely entirely on ourselves.”

OFFER OF HELP FROM THIRD PARTIES

The Prime Minister added:

“We avoid ententes because they might harm our neutrality. The Government, therefore, rejects all offers of help or protection from third parties from whatever side they may come. This applies equally to our territories overseas.”

DEFENCE MEASURES

The Prime Minister, referring to the Governments many tasks mentioned first the strengthening of the defensive power of the the nation to the highest degree and with all resources in their power “none of the belligerent powers need fear being attacked by surprise through our territory. To those who fear we would not defend ourselves or that our neutrality might be undermined by political machinations. I repeat that the policy of the Government has been defined once and for all-to maintain neutrality from all quarters and neither promises nor threats will make us deviate from our course. All “preventive aid will meet with force of our arms.”

He added: “In order to maintain our line of conduct, the Government has decided to extend throughout the country a state of siege, which is already in force in several regions. Do not feel any unnecessary alarm.”

ACTION AGAINST SHIPS

It is thought in Parliamentary circles that the proclamation of a state of siege is mainly aimed at providing the Government with powers to take stronger action against spies and undesirable foreigners. It is thought possible that concentration camps will be established.

Ban on political parties is not intended but drastic action against extremist parties is expected in order to prevent attempts to sabotage Government measures.

COMMUNIST PARTY MEETING BANNED

The Dutch Government has banned a meeting of Netherlands Communist Party which was to be held tonight.

