EAM Jaishankar to visit Fiji, Australia

External affairs minister S Jaishankar will visit Fiji this week to attend the World Hindi Conference before travelling to Australia to review the bilateral relationship.

Jaishankar will jointly inaugurate the World Hindi Conference with Fiji Prime Minister Sitiveni Rembuka on February 15. The event is being co-hosted by the governments of India and Fiji during February 15-17 at Nadi.

This will be Jaishankar’s first trip to Fiji. The visit, also the first by a foreign ministerial delegation after the formation of a new government in Fiji last December, will include bilateral meetings with the country’s new leadership, the external affairs ministry said on Monday.

The visit comes close on the heels of the first high-level visit to India by Fiji’s deputy prime minister Biman Prasad during February 5-10.

The decision to organise the World Hindi Conference in Fiji was taken at the last conference held in Mauritius. The closing programme on February 17 will feature Prasad. Minister of state for external affairs V Muraleedharan and minister of state for home Ajay Mishra will also attend the conference.

Jaishankar will visit Sydney in Australia on February 18. This will be his third trip to Australia since February 2022, when he first visited the country as the foreign minister. He will have meetings with the Australian leadership in Sydney.

He will also deliver the keynote address at the Raisina@Sydney conference, which is being held in Australia for the first time, and his speech will focus on the importance of the India-Australia relationship to the Indo-Pacific.

Australia’s climate change and energy minister Chris Bowen will also address the conference on the theme of climate, geopolitics, and energy transition.