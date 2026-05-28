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EAM Jaishankar, Ukrainian counterpart exchange views on war and bilateral ties in Cyprus

S Jaishankar is in Cyprus at the invitation of the EU to attend the Gymnich Forum, an informal meeting of foreign ministers of EU member states.

Updated on: May 28, 2026 12:18 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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External affairs minister S Jaishankar met his Ukrainian counterpart Andrii Sybiha on the margins of an European Union (EU) meeting in Cyprus on Wednesday and discussed the Ukraine conflict and bilateral cooperation.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar meets Ukraine Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, in Nicosia on Wednesday.(X/@DrSJaishankar )

Jaishankar is in Cyprus at the invitation of the EU to attend the Gymnich Forum, an informal meeting of foreign ministers of EU member states. He also held separate meetings with EU foreign and security policy chief Kaja Kallas and Saudi foreign minister Faisal bin Farhan.

There was no official readout on the meeting between Sybiha and Jaishankar, who said in a social media post that they had exchanged views on the Ukraine conflict and discussed bilateral cooperation.

He said that he and Kallas discussed India-EU cooperation and the situation in West Asia but did not give details.

Ahead of her arrival in Cyprus, Kallas had said that the EU foreign ministers would discuss “how to dial up the international pressure on Russia”, which has carried out massive air strikes on Ukrainian cities over the past few days.

 
cyprus jaishankar external affairs ministry
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