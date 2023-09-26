UNGA Meet Live Updates: ‘Days to fall in line are over,’ Jaishankar on West agenda
External affairs minister S Jaishankar may respond to Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau's allegation on Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing.
External affairs minister S Jaishankar will address the 78th United Nations General Assembly today. The address to the UNGA comes in the backdrop of tensions between India and Canada in wake of Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau alleging ‘potential India link’ to the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar on June 18 in Canada's Surrey. Canada had expelled an Indian diplomat, prompting New Delhi to expel the Canadian intelligence agency station chief deputed in New Delhi. It is expected that Jaishankar may give a response to Trudeau's allegations.
Earlier in the day, Jaishankar met President of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) Dennis Francis in New York. He also held a meeting with Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan on the sidelines of the 78th UNGA. The two leaders affirmed a "strong bilateral relationship."
- Tue, 26 Sep 2023 06:42 PM
UNGA Meet Live: Jaishankar discusses success of G20 Summit under India's leadership
EAM Dr S Jaishankar addresses the United Nations General Assembly in New York
"The world is witnessing an exception period of turmoil...At this juncture, it was with a sense of exceptional responsibility India took up the presidency of G20. Our vision of 'One Earth, One Family, One Future' sought to focus on the key concerns of the many just the narrow interests of the few..."
- Tue, 26 Sep 2023 06:37 PM
Jaishankar UNGA Meet Live: EAM begins address
Union foreign affairs minsiter S Jaishankar began his address by saying, "World is witnessing an exceptional period of turmoil."
"Namaste from Bharat!...Our fullest support to this UNGA's theme of rebuilding trust and reigniting global solidarity. This is an occasion to take stock of our achievements and challenges even while sharing our aspirations and goals. Indeed, in regard to both, there is much that India has to share."
- Tue, 26 Sep 2023 06:29 PM
Jaishankar UNGA Meet Live: EAM may respond to Trudeau's allegation
Jaishankar is expected to respond to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s “credible allegations” over Indian involvement in the killing of Pak-trained Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Nijjar in June. Deep dive