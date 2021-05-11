Home / India News / Early trend of decline in daily new Covid-19 cases and deaths noted in India, says govt
india news

Early trend of decline in daily new Covid-19 cases and deaths noted in India, says govt

Addressing a press conference, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan said that there are 13 states which have more than 1 lakh active cases of Covid-19.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 11, 2021 04:24 PM IST
A woman gets inoculated with a dose of the Covishield vaccine at a drive-in vaccination facility in Mumbai on May 11.(AFP Photo)

The Union health ministry said on Tuesday that early trend of decline in daily new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and related fatalities has been noted in India. Addressing a press conference, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan said that the number of daily cases of Covid-19 are on decline in at least 18 states and union territories.

"More than 1 lakh active cases are there in 13 states, 50,000 to 1 lakh active cases in six states and less than 50,000 active cases in 17 states," he said at the press conference.

Bhushan also said that the states and UTs where Covid-19 cases are falling are Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, Telangana, Chandigarh, Ladakh, Daman and Diu, Lakshadweep and Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

The states and UTs which are still a matter of concern are Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Odisha, Punjab, Assam, J&K, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Puducherry, Manipur, Meghalaya, Tripura, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh which are showing continued increasing trend in daily new cases of Covid-19, Bhushan said.

The health ministry official also said that 26 states still have a positivity rate of more than 15 per cent.

Topics
