Home / India News / Day after strong quake in J&K, 4.3 magnitude earthquake hits Katra

Day after strong quake in J&K, 4.3 magnitude earthquake hits Katra

ANI |
Jun 14, 2023 06:56 AM IST

Earlier on June 11, an earthquake of 3.2 magnitude hit the West Kameng district of Arunachal Pradesh.

An earthquake of 4.3 magnitude hit Katra town in Jammu-Kashmir in the wee hours of Wednesday.

According to the National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake occurred at 2:20 at a depth of 10 km, 81 km ENE of Katra.(HT_PRINT)
According to the National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake occurred at 2:20 at a depth of 10 km, 81 km ENE of Katra.(HT_PRINT)

According to the National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake occurred at 2:20 at a depth of 10 km, 81 km ENE of Katra.

"An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.3 on the Richter Scale hit 81km ENE of Katra, Jammu and Kashmir at around 2.20 am today," the National Centre for Seismology said in a tweet.

Read: 'Tremors were strong... scared school kids': J&K locals after 5.4 quake hits

Earlier on June 11, an earthquake of 3.2 magnitude hit the West Kameng district of Arunachal Pradesh.

On June 9, an earthquake of 3.9 magnitude struck the Union Territory of Ladakh in the morning.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
earthquake jammu and kashmir
earthquake jammu and kashmir
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 14, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out