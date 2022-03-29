Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
India News / Earthquake of 4.3 magnitude jolts Ladakh, J&K
Earthquake of 4.3 magnitude jolts Ladakh, J&K

The earthquake was felt at 7.29 am at 186 kilometres North of Alchi village in Leh, Ladakh. 
Published on Mar 29, 2022 10:57 AM IST
ANI |

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale jolted North of Alchi (Leh), Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday morning, informed the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The earthquake was felt at 7.29 am at 186 kilometres North of Alchi village in Leh district of Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 29-03-2022, 07:29:39 IST, Lat: 35.87 and Long: 77.47, Depth: 148 Km, Location: 186km N of Alchi (Leh), Jammu and Kashmir," NCS tweeted. 

Topics
earthquake jammu and kashmir
