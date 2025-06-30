Search
Earthquake of 4.7 magnitude hits Andaman Sea, second in 5 days

ANI |
Jun 30, 2025 01:06 PM IST

As per the NCS, the earthquake occurred at 10.09 am at a depth of 10 kilometres.

An earthquake of magnitude 4.7 hit the Andaman Sea on Monday morning, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). As per the NCS, the earthquake occurred at 10.09 am at a depth of 10 kilometres.

Earlier on June 25, an earthquake measuring 4.2 on the Richter scale struck the Andaman Sea, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).(Pixaby/ Representational Image)
In a social media post on X, the NCS wrote, “EQ of M: 4.7, On: 30/06/2025 10:09:03 IST, Lat: 9.43 N, Long: 94.17 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Andaman Sea.”

Earlier on June 25, an earthquake measuring 4.2 on the Richter scale struck the Andaman Sea, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

As per the NCS, the quake occurred at 01.43 am at a depth of 20 km, with its epicentre located at 9.46°N latitude and 94.07°E longitude.

"EQ of M: 4.2, On: 25/06/2025 01:43:50 IST, Lat: 9.46 N, Long: 94.07 E, Depth: 20 Km, Location: Andaman Sea," National Centre for Seismology wrote on X.

The Andaman Sea and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands fall within Seismic Zone V, the highest risk zone in India. The Alpine-Himalayan seismic belt extending up to the Andaman-Nicobar island region is known to be one of the seismically active belts of the world, according to the Ministry of Earth Sciences. (ANI)

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Earthquake of 4.7 magnitude hits Andaman Sea, second in 5 days
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
