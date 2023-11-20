Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Earthquake of magnitude 3.5 jolts Maharashtra's Hingoli

ANI |
Nov 20, 2023 07:33 AM IST

An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter Scale hit Maharashtra's Hingoli on Monday morning.

An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter Scale hit Maharashtra's Hingoli on Monday morning, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

According to NCS, the earthquake occurred at 5.09 am today at a depth of 5 km.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.5, Occurred on 20-11-2023, 05:09:29 IST, Lat: 19.41 and Long: 77.34, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Hingoli, Maharashtra," the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) posted on social media platform X.

Further details are awaited.

