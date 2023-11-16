Earthquake of magnitude 3.9 jolts Jammu and Kashmir's Doda
ANI |
As per the NCS, the earthquake occurred at 9:34 am.
An earthquake of magnitude 3.9 on the Richter Scale hit Jammu and Kashmir's Doda on Thursday, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).
"Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.9, Occurred on 16-11-2023, 09:34:19 IST, Lat: 33.05 and Long: 76.18, Depth: Doda, Jammu and Kashmir," the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) posted on X (formerly Twitter).
Further details are awaited.
