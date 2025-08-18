Search
Mon, Aug 18, 2025
Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 jolts Assam's Nagaon

ANI |
Updated on: Aug 18, 2025 01:32 pm IST

The earthquake, recorded around 40 kilometres away from Tezpur, had a depth of 35 kilometres and was felt at around 12.09 PM today.

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 jolted the Nagaon district of Assam, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed on Monday.

A working seismograph is shown in a display about earthquakes during an emergency drill. An earthquake was reported 402 kms from Arunachal Pradesh on Friday evening. (Reuters/Representational Image)
The earthquake, recorded around 40 kilometres away from Tezpur, had a depth of 35 kilometres and was felt at around 12.09 PM today.

"EQ of M: 4.3, On: 18/08/2025 12:09:33 IST, Lat: 26.28 N, Long: 92.71 E, Depth: 35 Km, Location: Nagaon, Assam," the NCS posted on X.

Meanwhile, on August 17, another earthquake of magnitude 3.1 was recorded in Rajasthan's Churu area at 5:30 PM. The earthquake, felt at a depth of 10 kilometres, occurred on 7.56 Latitude and 74.01 Longitude.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Parliament Monsoon Session Live and India Tariff News on Hindustan Times.
Follow Us On