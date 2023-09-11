Earthquake of magnitude 4.4 hits Bay of Bengal

An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 hit Bay of Bengal during the wee hours of Monday, the National Center for Seismology said. The quake occured at 01:29:06 Indian Standard Time (IST) at a depth of 70 kilometers below the Earth's surface.

The earthquake was detected at a depth of 70 kilometres below the Earth's surface.(iStock)

The epicenter of this seismic event was located at latitude 9.75 degrees North and longitude 84.12 degrees East.

“Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.4, Occurred on 11-09-2023, 01:29:06 IST, Latitude: 9.75 and Long: 84.12, depth: 70 km, location: Bay of Bengal, India," the agency said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

The NCS is the nodal agency of the Government of India for monitoring of earthquake activity in the country. It maintains a network of 155 stations across the country to monitor seismic activity round the clock.

What to do during an earthquake:

One should always keep calm and reassure others in the event of an earthquake.

During the event, one should always look for the safest place - an open space, away from buildings.

For those indoors, people should take cover under a desk, table, or a bed and stay away from glass panes, windows.

Keeping calm, one should not rush to go out of the building as it may cause a stampede.

If outside, one should move away from buildings and utility wires and moving vehicles should be stopped immediately.

It should be kept in mind to free all pets and domestic animals so that they can run away and one should be out in the open till the vibrations stop.

It is also advised not to use candles, matches and put all fires out.

