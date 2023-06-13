'Tremors were strong... scared school kids': J&K locals after 5.4 earthquake hits

Residents of several Indian regions, including Jammu and Kashmir, were forced to swiftly evacuate their homes on Tuesday as a 5.4 magnitude earthquake struck, affecting several parts of north India and neighbouring Pakistan.

A local said, "It was scary. This was more intense than the tremors last week..."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The quake was at a depth of 60 km (37.28 miles) and the epicentre of the quake was at a distance of 99 km north of Pathankot in Punjab, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said.

The quake unleashed a wave of fear, particularly among school children and those present in shops and other establishments. The intensity of the quake exceeded that of the tremors experienced just a week ago, exacerbating the anxiety felt by the local population.

"The earthquake scared school children. People in shops rushed out. It was scary. This was more intense than the tremors last week..." said a resident of J&K's Doda, reflecting the overall sentiment shared by many affected individuals.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Another local said, "It was scary. This was more intense than the tremors last week..."

Twitter users shared videos of ceiling fans shaking during the quake. Several people posted memes recalling the numerous such incidents in the recent past.

Also read | Magnitude 6.2 earthquake hits Japan's Hokkaido prefecture

Tremors were felt in Lahore, Islamabad, and Peshawar, prompting people to rush out of their offices and homes.

In Punjab, the tremors were felt in Shakar Garh, Chichawatni, Sialkot, Mandi Bahauddin, Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Hafizabad, and Zafarwal. The quake hit Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Abbottabad, Swabi, and Swat areas.

Meanwhile, in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, the tremors were felt in Bagh, DhirKot, and Muzaffarabad areas. Pakistan often witnesses earthquakes of varying magnitudes.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON