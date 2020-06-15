e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 15, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Earthquake tremors of 5.5 magnitude felt in Gujarat’s Kutch region

Earthquake tremors of 5.5 magnitude felt in Gujarat’s Kutch region

The same region had recorded an earthquake of 5.5 magnitude with a depth of 10 kilometres at the latitude and the longitude 23.3 and 70.4, respectively, at 8:13 pm the previous evening.

india Updated: Jun 15, 2020 18:22 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
“This was the only significant aftershock we could record. We cannot predict or forecast if there will be more. Earthquake prediction is not possible with respect to space, time and magnitude,” said JL Gautam, head (operations) at NCS.
“This was the only significant aftershock we could record. We cannot predict or forecast if there will be more. Earthquake prediction is not possible with respect to space, time and magnitude,” said JL Gautam, head (operations) at NCS.(Arvind Yadav/HT file photo. Representative image)
         

Another earthquake of 4.1 magnitude on the Richter scale was recorded in Gujarat’s Kutch region on Monday afternoon.

The same region had recorded an earthquake of 5.5 magnitude with a depth of 10 kilometres at the latitude and the longitude 23.3 and 70.4, respectively, at 8:13 pm the previous evening.

While the Gandhinagar-based Institute of Seismological Research (ISR) reported recording of several aftershocks on Monday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) recorded one aftershock (a smaller earthquake that follows a big earthquake at the same location) of 4.1 magnitude at 12:57 pm at the same location as Sunday’s epicentre.

“This was the only significant aftershock we could record. We cannot predict or forecast if there will be more. Earthquake prediction is not possible with respect to space, time and magnitude,” said JL Gautam, head (operations) at NCS.

Gautam said the earthquakes on Sunday and Monday were close to the epicentre of 2001 tremors in Kutch, also called the Bhuj earthquake, which had killed over 30,000 people and destroyed more than 40,000 buildings and other infrastructure.

“The earthquake occurred on the Kachchch Mainland Fault. Its epicentre is close to the epicentre of the 2001 earthquake. A 5.5 magnitude earthquake can destroy weak buildings, but this time it’s unlikely to have caused any damage because the villages were rebuilt after the Bhuj earthquake,” Gautam had said on Sunday.

tags
top news
2 high commission officials missing in Pak to be released, India told after strong demarche
2 high commission officials missing in Pak to be released, India told after strong demarche
Amid surge in Covid-19 cases in India, recoveries rise to 51%
Amid surge in Covid-19 cases in India, recoveries rise to 51%
‘Bury differences, unite and work to fight Covid-19 in Delhi’: Amit Shah tells political parties
‘Bury differences, unite and work to fight Covid-19 in Delhi’: Amit Shah tells political parties
‘Maximised restricted lockdown’ in Chennai, 3 other districts from June 19
‘Maximised restricted lockdown’ in Chennai, 3 other districts from June 19
Sushant Singh Rajput’s last rites performed, colleagues pay tributes
Sushant Singh Rajput’s last rites performed, colleagues pay tributes
‘MS Dhoni very morose having heard of Sushant Singh Rajput’s passing’
‘MS Dhoni very morose having heard of Sushant Singh Rajput’s passing’
NRI businessman charters flight to evacuate employees from UAE to Kerala
NRI businessman charters flight to evacuate employees from UAE to Kerala
RIP Sushant Singh l Actor Divyanka Tripathi on how trolling affects artistes
RIP Sushant Singh l Actor Divyanka Tripathi on how trolling affects artistes
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaAmit ShahCovid-19 RecoveryPetrol and diesel pricesSushant Singh Rajput deathRIP Sushant Singh RajputCOVID 19 TallyDelhi Covid-19 casesTS Telangana Inter Results 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In