Earthquake tremors of 5.5 magnitude felt in Gujarat’s Kutch region

Updated: Jun 15, 2020 18:22 IST

Another earthquake of 4.1 magnitude on the Richter scale was recorded in Gujarat’s Kutch region on Monday afternoon.

The same region had recorded an earthquake of 5.5 magnitude with a depth of 10 kilometres at the latitude and the longitude 23.3 and 70.4, respectively, at 8:13 pm the previous evening.

While the Gandhinagar-based Institute of Seismological Research (ISR) reported recording of several aftershocks on Monday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) recorded one aftershock (a smaller earthquake that follows a big earthquake at the same location) of 4.1 magnitude at 12:57 pm at the same location as Sunday’s epicentre.

“This was the only significant aftershock we could record. We cannot predict or forecast if there will be more. Earthquake prediction is not possible with respect to space, time and magnitude,” said JL Gautam, head (operations) at NCS.

Gautam said the earthquakes on Sunday and Monday were close to the epicentre of 2001 tremors in Kutch, also called the Bhuj earthquake, which had killed over 30,000 people and destroyed more than 40,000 buildings and other infrastructure.

“The earthquake occurred on the Kachchch Mainland Fault. Its epicentre is close to the epicentre of the 2001 earthquake. A 5.5 magnitude earthquake can destroy weak buildings, but this time it’s unlikely to have caused any damage because the villages were rebuilt after the Bhuj earthquake,” Gautam had said on Sunday.