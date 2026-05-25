Attacks on Congo facilities, no cases in India so far: Ebola virus outbreak sparks global concern | Updates

As World Health Organisation (WHO) on May 17 declared Ebola virus outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda a public health emergency of international concern, countries across the world are stepping up surveillance and preparedness measures to prevent any possible spread of the virus.

The work of burying suspected victims is being managed wherever possible by authorities.(REUTERS)

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Amid the outbreak, India on Monday reviewed its own preparedness and surveillance systems, with Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda directing authorities to keep screening, testing and monitoring mechanisms fully operational.

Ebola outbreak | Key updates

Hospitals attacked as fear spreads in Congo

The Ebola outbreak in Congo’s northeastern region is unfolding under difficult conditions, with health workers facing both shortages and security threats. At least three attacks targeting medical facilities have been reported in Ituri province, where the first Ebola cases emerged. Two of those incidents occurred over the weekend at the same hospital, resulting in more than two dozen patients fleeing the facility, news agency Reuters reported.

Also read | Second Ebola treatment center set ablaze in Congo, 18 suspected cases fleeing

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{{^usCountry}} The violence has revived memories of the 2018-2020 Ebola outbreak in eastern Congo, during which over 25 health workers were killed in attacks linked to mistrust and armed conflict in the region. Ebola patient still missing after fleeing hospital {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The violence has revived memories of the 2018-2020 Ebola outbreak in eastern Congo, during which over 25 health workers were killed in attacks linked to mistrust and armed conflict in the region. Ebola patient still missing after fleeing hospital {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} 18 Ebola patients escaped from the hospital after the attack, Reuters reported. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 18 Ebola patients escaped from the hospital after the attack, Reuters reported. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Authorities later traced four laboratory results linked to those patients. Three tested negative, while one tested positive for Ebola. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Authorities later traced four laboratory results linked to those patients. Three tested negative, while one tested positive for Ebola. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Health officials also said one patient died while attempting to flee. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Health officials also said one patient died while attempting to flee. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Also read | WHO holds key meeting after declaring Ebola outbreak in DR Congo a public health emergency {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also read | WHO holds key meeting after declaring Ebola outbreak in DR Congo a public health emergency {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The continued movement of infected patients outside treatment facilities has added to concerns that the virus could spread further in communities already struggling with weak healthcare systems and ongoing violence. Cases rise across eastern Congo {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The continued movement of infected patients outside treatment facilities has added to concerns that the virus could spread further in communities already struggling with weak healthcare systems and ongoing violence. Cases rise across eastern Congo {{/usCountry}}

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The outbreak appears to have expanded rapidly across eastern Congo over the past few weeks.

More than 900 suspected Ebola cases have now been reported across 11 health zones spanning three eastern provinces, according to official data released by Congo’s health ministry, Bloomberg reported.

Uganda has confirmed new Ebola infections

The outbreak was officially declared by Congolese authorities on May 15, though officials believe transmission may have begun several days or even weeks earlier, news agency Associate Press(AP) reported.

Uganda, which shares a border with Congo, has also reported fresh cases linked to the outbreak. On Monday, Ugandan authorities confirmed two new infections, both involving health workers. The country’s total number of cases has now risen to seven.

India steps up screening and surveillance

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In India, Jagat Prakash Nadda on Monday reviewed the country’s preparedness measures amid growing international concern over the outbreak, accrording to a press release.

The government said no Ebola Virus Disease case has been reported in India so far.

During a high-level review meeting with senior officials from the Union Health Ministry, Nadda assessed surveillance systems and directed authorities to ensure that preventive measures remain fully operational.

DGCA issues directives for airlines

In an order dated May 22, the DGCA said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) has issued standard operating procedures for health preparedness in view of the outbreak. The order noted that countries bordering the DRC and Uganda, including South Sudan, “have been assessed as being at a high risk of disease transmission.”

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(With inputs from agencies)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shivya Kanojia ...Read More Shivya Kanojia is a journalist at Hindustan Times, where she works in the fast-paced digital news ecosystem with a strong sense of editorial judgement and a clear understanding of what makes a story both important and traffic-driven. An alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Shivya brings a thoughtful balance of news value and audience relevance to her work, ensuring stories resonate beyond the immediate headline. Over the course of her three-year journey in the digital news space, Shivya has worked across a wide range of beats, including politics, civic issues, human-interest features and trending news. This diverse exposure has shaped her ability to approach stories with nuance, adaptability and context, whether she is breaking down complex developments or spotlighting everyday narratives that often go unnoticed. She is particularly drawn to human-interest stories, interviews and explainers that offer depth and clarity, aiming to move past surface-level reporting to explore the people, emotions and circumstances behind the news. Prior to joining Hindustan Times, Shivya worked with Firstpost and Times Now, where she covered a broad spectrum of topics and honed her skills in digital journalism . Outside the newsroom, Shivya enjoys discovering new cafés, drawn to good coffee, cosy spaces and unhurried conversations. Shopping is another pastime she cherishes, not always out of necessity, but often guided by instinct and the simple joy of stumbling upon unexpected finds. Above all, she treasures time spent with loved ones, finding meaning in shared laughter, simple moments and memories that linger long after. Read Less

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