Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Election Commission announces bypolls in 4 seats, including Bhabanipur where Mamata Banerjee will contest
india news

Election Commission announces bypolls in 4 seats, including Bhabanipur where Mamata Banerjee will contest

The by-polls will also be held in Samserganj and Jangipur of West Bengal and Pipli (Odisha) on the date. The counting of votes will be done on October 3, the ECI said.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 04, 2021 01:29 PM IST
The Election Commission of India has announced the schedule for by-polls in four constituencies.(File Photo)

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday announced that it will hold by-elections in four constituencies, including chief minister Mamata Banerjee's assembly segment Bhabhanipur in West Bengal, on September 30.

The polls will also be held in Samserganj and Jangipur of West Bengal and Pipli (Odisha) on the date. The counting of votes will be done on October 3, the ECI said.

The last date of nomination will be September 13, and candidates will be able to withdraw their names till September 16.

Mamata Banerjee had lost the West Bengal assembly elections from Nandigram where she contested against Bharatiya Janata Party's Suvendu Adhikari, while her Trinamool Congress (TMC) decimated the BJP. In such a scenario, she has to get re-elected to the assembly to retain her chief minister's seat.

The Mamata Banerjee-led TMC registered a landslide victory in the April-May assembly polls, winning 213 seats in the 294-member West Bengal assembly. Despite aggressive campaigning, the BJP lost the polls but emerged as the second-largest party with 77 seats.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
election commission of india mamata banerjee
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

News updates from HT: Mumbai becomes 1st district to administer 1 cr Covid jab

'Kisan Mahapanchayat' in Muzaffarnagar on Sunday, UP govt beefs up security

PM Modi likely to visit US this month, meet President Joe Biden: Report

Amit Shah honours Olympic silver medalist Mirabai Chanu, thanks her for hardwork
TRENDING TOPICS
Shehnaaz Gill
Horoscope Today
Taliban government
Tokyo Paralympics
Dengue outbreak
Sidharth Shukla funeral
Gold Price
Covid-19 cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP