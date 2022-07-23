EC asks Uddhav, Shinde camps to submit documents to prove majority

The Election Commission of India has rival Shiv Sena leaders Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde to submit documentary evidence to prove that they have the majority members in their faction. The EC also forwarded the Shinde camp’s letter, written to the poll body, to Thackeray faction and the latter’s letter to the Shinde faction, seeking their replies by August 8, reported news agency ANI.

The Election Commission will hear the claims made by the two factions and the disputes between them after receiving the documentary evidence.

Fracture within Shiv Sena saw the collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government last month and Eknath Shinde succeeded Uddhav Thackeray as Maharashtra CM with the help of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Both sides approached the Election Commission to stake claim on the party.

As of now, Shinde faction has 40 of the 55 Sena MLAs and has requested the poll body to recognise their camp as the real ‘Shiv Sena’ and allocate the party's bow-and-arrow poll symbol to it.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has posted the hearing on August 1 the petitions filed by both factions relating to the control of the party and the disqualifications of MLAs.

The Thackeray-led faction had approached the apex court challenging the Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari's decision to invite Shinde to form the government, the Speaker's election and subsequent floor test. The plea also said the newly appointed Speaker has no jurisdiction to recognise whips nominated by Shinde since Thackeray is still the head of Shiv Sena. The Shinde camp has challenged the disqualification notices issued by the Deputy Speaker to 16 rebel MLAs.

